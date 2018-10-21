The Asian Age | News

Activist Rehana ousted from Muslim group for attempting Sabarimala trek

PTI
Published : Oct 21, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
The Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council expelled her for 'hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees'.

Activist Rehana Fathima's house was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons while she was away trying to climb the holy hills on Friday. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Activist Rehana Fathima's house was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons while she was away trying to climb the holy hills on Friday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kochi: Activist Rehana Fathima, who had made an attempt to enter Sabarimala temple, has been expelled from the Muslim community for "hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees", the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council said. 

Initiating action against Rehana, Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council president A Poonkunju said in a press statement Saturday that she had been expelled from the community. He said the Council has also directed the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama'ath to expel her and her family from the membership of Mahallu. 

"Her act hurt lakhs of Hindu devotees," the statement said. Her act was also against the rituals of Hindu community, it said. Pookunju said Rehana, who had participated in 'Kiss of Love' agitation and acted nude in a film, "has no right to use a Muslim name". 

The activist's house was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons while she was away trying to climb the holy hills on Friday. She made a failed attempt to reach the temple with heavy police protection. The attackers reached Rehana's house in Panambilly Nagar here while she was climbing the hills. 

Also Read: Undeterred by protests, 2 women trek to Sabarimala temple amid tight security

Rehana, a model and activist who was part of the 'Kiss of Love' movement in Kochi in 2014 against alleged moral policing, was among the two women who had reached the hilltop, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Ayyappa devotees. 

Rehana and Hyderabad-based journalist Kavitha were taken to the hills with heavy police protection. A mother of two and employee of the BSNL, the activist had kicked up a row last year by posing for topless photos with watermelons in protest against a Kozhikode-based college professor's statement comparing women's breasts to watermelons. 

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by police in Pathanamthitta against the activist for hurting religious sentiments. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by one Radhakrishna Menon. 

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra had lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine, but a section of devotees is protesting the decision.

