Saturday, Oct 21, 2017 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

India

MSRTC workers call off 5-day strike after holding core committee meet

ANI
Published : Oct 21, 2017, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2017, 10:08 am IST

More than 17 thousand MSRTC buses run throughout the entire state, and about one lakh workers were on strike. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Saturday called off their five-day strike after a meeting of their core committee.

MSRTC employees had gone on an indefinite strike on October 17 demanding the implementation of 7th pay commission.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court had also ordered MSRTC employees to call off their strike immediately, terming it as "illegal".

The High Court had also observed that the government was taking no concrete steps to end the strike.

After that the State Government submitted undertaking before the court that it was ready to constitute a high-power committee, which will submit report within three weeks.

More than 17 thousand MSRTC buses run throughout the entire state, and about one lakh workers were on strike.

The strike has left the daily passengers troubled and they had even appealed to the government to look into the matter.

