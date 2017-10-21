Joy ride: J'khand CM, friends on bikes without helmets in Ranchi

Not only Das but all his friends who are driving along with him are seen driving their two wheelers without helmets.

In the video, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Das is seen driving a two wheeler without helmet. (Photo: ANI/Screengrab)

Ranchi (Jharkhand): At a time when the Central government is making relentless efforts to spread awareness about road safety in the country, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been caught on camera while he was driving a scooty without helmet on Ranchi's roads.

BJP-led Central government has always laid emphasis on improving safety, efficiency and sustainability in the transport sector and assured to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent till 2020.

In India, 16 people die every hour in road accidents which results in one death in every four minutes, according to the recently published National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.