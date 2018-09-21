Mayawati slams triple talaq ordinance

Relations between RSS-minded Hindus and Muslims will not improve even if several temples come up instead of one,” she said.

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, on Thursday, slammed the Modi government for bringing an ordinance on the triple talaq issue. She also attacked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will ease tension between Hindus and Muslims.

In a statement issued, Ms Mayawati said that triple talaq was a ‘sensitive’ issue which was being used for political gains. “We also do not agree with the RSS chief’s logic that a grand temple in Ayodhya will help end tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Relations between RSS-minded Hindus and Muslims will not improve even if several temples come up instead of one,” she said.

Ms Mayawati said that the RSS chief’s statement reflected their basic mindset which is against Dalits, Muslims and the minorities and this is the reason why the BJP, which has originated from them, has adopted policies that are tarnishing democracy of the country.

The BSP leader asked the RSS to change its ‘communal and hatred-ridden thinking’ and adopt a humanitarian approach which carries the spirit of the Indian Constitution.