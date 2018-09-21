The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 21, 2018

India, All India

Mayawati slams triple talaq ordinance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 4:41 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 5:03 am IST

Relations between RSS-minded Hindus and Muslims will not improve even if several temples come up instead of one,” she said.

BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, on Thursday, slammed the Modi government for bringing an ordinance on the triple talaq issue. She also attacked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will ease tension between Hindus and Muslims.

In a statement issued, Ms Mayawati said that triple talaq was a ‘sensitive’ issue which was being used for political gains. “We also do not agree with the RSS chief’s logic that a grand temple in Ayodhya will help end tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Relations between RSS-minded Hindus and Muslims will not improve even if several temples come up instead of one,” she said.

Ms Mayawati said that the RSS chief’s statement reflected their basic mindset which is against Dalits, Muslims and the minorities and this is the reason why the BJP, which has originated from them, has adopted policies that are tarnishing democracy of the country.

The BSP leader asked the RSS to change its ‘communal and hatred-ridden thinking’ and adopt a humanitarian approach which carries the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, triple talaq issue, indian constitution

