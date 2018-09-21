The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 21, 2018 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

4 J&K cops dragged out, abducted from home by suspected terrorists in Shopian

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2018, 9:57 am IST

Suspected terrorists barged into security personnel houses in Karpan village and dragged them out, police said.

The abducted security personnel have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The abducted security personnel have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat. (Photo: File | PTI)

Srinagar: Three Special Police Officers (SPOs) and one police personnel are believed to be kidnapped by suspected terrorists from Shopian in South Kashmir early on Friday morning.

Suspected terrorists barged into security personnel houses in Karpan village and dragged them out, reports quoted police as saying.

The abducted security personnel have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.

The incident comes after a video from the Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujahideen which has gone viral on social media in Jammu and Kashmir since Tuesday threatened security forces and government officials in the state to either resign in four days or get ready to be killed.

The video asked people to “quit their jobs and upload evidence of their resignation on the internet.”

In the video, the terror group threatened to kill the family members of those who “stay back” at work.

Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The two-minute video reportedly showed pictures of security forces and a Hizbul banner with a voice-over issuing the threat.

The voice is believed to be of the terror outfit spokesperson Umar Ibn Khitaab.

special police officers in kashmir, shopian, kidnapped, spos kidnapped
India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

