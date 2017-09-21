The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:58 AM IST

India, All India

CJI Misra puts end to ‘oral mentioning’ practice in SC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 2:47 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 2:51 am IST

The CJI said senior lawyers would not be allowed to make a mention and only AOR could mention the matters.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Photo: PTI/File)
 Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Wednesday put an end to the practice of ‘oral mentioning’ by senior advocates and said that henceforth only advocates on record (AOR) would be permitted to make oral mention.

Oral mentioning is a practice being followed every day in the court of the Chief Justice at 10.30am when lawyers plead for urgent listing of fresh petitions, appeals and applications. Invariably, the mentioning goes on for 15 to 20 minutes. The CJI, who is the administrative head, will take a call whether to the matters deserved urgent listing or not. This practice was given up for a brief period during the tenure of former CJI S.H. Kapadia who abolished it. But his successor Justice Altamas Kabir restored it.

On Wednesday, the CJI said senior lawyers would not be allowed to make a mention and only AOR could mention the matters.

This was done to ensure that the bulk of the time was not taken over by seniors without giving a reasonable opportunity to juniors to make their submissions.

Tags: dipak misra, oral mentioning
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

German submarine sunk during WWI found in Belgium sea with 23 bodies

2

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

3

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

4

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

5

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham