

This actor postponed wedding to help rescue people in flood-hit Kerala

Published : Aug 21, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Rajeev Pillai is getting married to an engineering student Ajitha. The wedding will be rescheduled for next month.

Rajeev Pillai’s gesture has impressed Richa Chadha who is his co-stars for his upcoming film ‘Shakeela’. (Photo: Instagram | therichachadha)
Mumbai: Kerala has witnessed one of its worst floods in a century. Rescue and relief operations are on in full-swing in the flood-hit state.

Along with Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, fishermen and locals have also come in large number to rescue people in various parts of Kerala.

In a bid to help rescue locals in his hometown Nannoor, Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai postponed his wedding.

Rajeev Pillai’s gesture has impressed Richa Chadha who is his co-stars for his upcoming film ‘Shakeela’.

Moved by Rajeev’s determination to help his people, Richa Chadha shared his story on Instagram.

"My friend and costar in Shakeela, Rajeev Pillai, postponed his wedding, which was to happen three days ago, in order to help out in rescue efforts in his hometown of Nannoor, Kerala. They made rafts, carried boats by road to the low lying areas, made good use of all the muscle. Bravo!" she captioned the post, which included pictures of the actor taken during the ongoing rescue mission. The Internet said that he's the 'real hero'.

Rajeev Pillai, who has starred in films ‘Oru Muthassi Gadha’ and ‘Thalaivaa’, shared pictures of the devastation caused by floods in Kerala. "And that behind me is the main road, next to the house... mode of transportation has changed though," he captioned this picture.

 

And that behind me is the main road,next to the house...mode of transportation has changed though

A post shared by Rajeev Pillai (@rajeev_govinda_pillai) on

Rajeev Pillai is getting married to an engineering student Ajitha and he had planned an intimate wedding ceremony with some 10 guests. The wedding will be rescheduled for next month.

Several celebrities took to social media urging their fans to help those stuck in flood-hit Kerala. South actors such as Dhanush and Suriya have donated to the relief funds set-up to help the people of Kerala for rescue and rehabilitation.

