Tension in Rajasthan after Kanwariyas assaulted

Jaipur: Following violence during a bandh organised by Hindu outfits, the district administration in Sikar imposed prohibitory orders in Fatehpur town on Monday. The bandh was organised to demand arrest of people who allegedly clashed with Kanwariyas on Sunday night.

Hundreds of people, belonging to various Hindu organisations, took to the streets. They went around the town to force traders to close the market before gathering in the main market, where they raised slogans against the police followed by stone pelting. The police had to use rubber bullets and teargas to disperse them. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the incident.

According to SP Prad-eep Mohan Sharma, on Sunday night, there was an altercation between two communities over the use of DJ music. Some Kanwariyas, who were passing through Loharo ka Mohalla, were playing loud music. They were asked to keep the volume down by members of another community, which led to an argument that led to a scuffle.

According to Manoj Swami who was part of the Kanwaria procession, members of the other community beat up the kanwarias and pelted stones on them, after which eight of them got injured. The police reached the spot and took the injured kanwarias to a hospital.

Although, senior members from both sides tried to defuse the situation and the police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the attack on kanwarias but trouble started once again this morning when members of Hindu outfits people again gathered outside a temple and gave a call for bandh to demand arrest of remaining accused.

After the police action, members of Hindu outfits led by local BJP leader and chairman of municipality Madhusudan Bhinda sat on dharna outside a temple this time to demand action against the policemen for using force on protestors.