Situation in Kodagu under control, says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy appealed to the thousands displaced by the Kodagu landslides not to lose heart as his government was committed to their rehabilitation, even as hotel bookings across the hotels and home stays in this scenic hilly distinct were cancelled.

The chief minister said the situation was “under control” in rain-rava-ged Kodagu as he assured the people battered by floods and landslips of a “new life” with fair rehabilitation. The rains left a huge trail of destruction, which has claimed at least 12 lives and rendered over 6,000 people homeless.

On Monday afternoon, as the rains subsided, government machinery began focusing on relief and rehabilitation work as almost all those who were stranded have been rescued, the CM claimed. He said action has been initiated to distribute interim relief of `3,800 per family, sheltered in relief centres.

“The situation is now totally under control, our officers are doing their best. Without rest, our people are on the job,” Mr Kumaraswamy said. Several tourists, stuck in resorts and hotels have been evacuated.

Calling it the “biggest disaster” that Kodagu has seen in recent times, he said: “Protecting your interest is the responsibility of the government, we will try to build a new life for you.” Asked about the number of people still to be rescued, the chief minister said almost everyone has beenrescued. “If we still get any information or call for rescue, teams arestationed there.”

