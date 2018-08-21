The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 AM IST

India, All India

Situation in Kodagu under control, says Karnataka CM

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 1:44 am IST

The rains left a huge trail of destruction, which has claimed at least 12 lives and rendered over 6,000 people homeless.

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy Photo: PTI/File)
 Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy appealed to the thousands displaced by the Kodagu landslides not to lose heart as his government was committed to their rehabilitation, even as hotel bookings across the hotels and home stays in this scenic hilly distinct were cancelled.

The chief minister said the situation was “under control” in rain-rava-ged Kodagu as he assured the people battered by floods and landslips of a “new life” with fair rehabilitation. The rains left a huge trail of destruction, which has claimed at least 12 lives and rendered over 6,000 people homeless.

On Monday afternoon, as the rains subsided, government machinery began focusing on relief and rehabilitation work as almost all those who were stranded have been rescued, the CM claimed. He said action has been initiated to distribute interim relief of `3,800 per family, sheltered in relief centres.  

“The situation is now totally under control, our officers are doing their best. Without rest, our people are on the job,” Mr Kumaraswamy said. Several tourists, stuck in resorts and hotels have been evacuated.

Calling it the “biggest disaster” that Kodagu has seen in recent times, he said: “Protecting your interest is the responsibility of the government, we will try to build a new life for you.” Asked about the number of people still to be rescued, the chief minister said almost everyone has beenrescued. “If we still get any information or call for rescue, teams arestationed there.”

Facts and figures

  • As of Monday, over 4,320 people have been rescued and brought to relief centres.
  • 41 relief centres in Kodagu and nine relief centres in Dakshina Kannada, another flood-hit district, have been set up.
  • A total of 6,620 people are sheltered in these relief centres, where all basic amenities like food, toilet and water facilities have been provided.
  • 12 people have lost their lives and 845 houses damaged of which 773 houses are partially damaged.
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, kodagu
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham