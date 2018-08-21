The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018

India, All India

Satya Pal Malik to replace NN Vohra as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 7:42 pm IST

Senior BJP leader Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as Governor of Bihar and Satyadev Narayan Arya will be new Governor of Haryana.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir and he will replace N N Vohra. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir and he will replace N N Vohra. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir and he will replace N N Vohra, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué on Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar replacing Malik and Satyadev Narayan Arya will be the new Governor of Haryana, it said.

Baby Rani Maurya will be the new Governor of Uttarakhand, the communiqué added.

Kaptan Singh Solanki, the Governor of Haryana, has been transferred to Tripura. Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy has been transferred to Meghalaya, it said.

Ganga Prasad, the Governor of Meghalaya, has been transferred to Sikkim, it said.

Tags: satya pal malik, lal ji tandon, satyadev narayan arya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

