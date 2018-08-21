The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi writes to Imran Khan, talks good ties, terror

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 2:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 5:08 am IST

The foreign office also accused certain sections of the Indian media of unnecessarily trying to create a controversy.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 PM Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Islamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his newly-elected Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan for building good “neighbourly relations” and emphasised the need to work for a terror-free South Asia, official sources said on Monday.

On July 30, Mr Modi, in a big friendly gesture, had made a congratulatory phone call to Mr Khan for his party bagging the largest number of seats in the Pakistan National Assembly.

In his letter written to Mr Khan on August 18, the day he was sworn in as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister, Mr Modi recalled their telephonic talk during which the two leaders “spoke of their shared vision to bring peace, security and prosperity in the Indian subcontinent, in order to make it free of terror and violence, and to focus on development”.

Ties between India and Pakistan had nosedived following a spate of terror attacks on Indian military bases by Pakistan based terror groups since January 2016. Following the strikes, India had announced that it would not engage in talks with Pakistan, saying terror and talks cannot go hand-in-hand.

Sources in New Delhi said that Mr Modi, in his letter, expressed the belief that the smooth transition of government in Pakistan would strengthen and cement people’s faith in democracy.

“The PM expressed India’s commitment to build good neighbourly relations between India and Pakistan and pursue meaningful and constructive engagement for the benefit of the people of the region,” they said.

Days before Mr Modi’s phone call last month, Mr Khan had said that he wanted to improve ties with India and resolve all the issues through talks. “If India takes one step towards us, we will take two.” The cricketer-turned-politician had said that Pakistan is ready to improve its ties with India and his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the “core issue” of Kashmir, through talks.

On Monday, soon after the news of Mr Modi’s congratulatory letter to Mr Khan emerged, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who took oath in the morning, reportedly indicated in Islamabad that the Indian Prime Minister has called for talks between the two countries in the communication.

However, hours later the Pakistan’s foreign office clarified that Mr Modi had “not made an offer of a dialogue” in the letter to Mr Khan.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson in Islamabad clarified that the new foreign minister had not stated that “the Indian Prime Minister had made an offer of a dialogue”.

The foreign office also accused certain sections of the Indian media of unnecessarily trying to create a controversy. “Any attempts to instigate controversy and vitiate the environment are counterproductive and against the spirit of responsible journalism,” said the spokesman.

Addressing mediapersons after taking oath, Mr Qureshi offered “uninterrupted” dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding issues, saying it is the “only wise course” as the two “atomic powers” cannot afford any “adventurism”.

Mr Qureshi was the foreign minister from 2008 to 2011 under the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government when the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks took place. He was in New Delhi when 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) terrorists attacked India’s financial capital.

Mr Qureshi, the vice-president of the Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj sent a letter on Sunday to congratulate Mr Khan and mentioned about talks to resolve issues. “I welcome her letter,” he said.

“I want to say to the Indian foreign minister that we are not only neighbours but also nuclear powers. We have old issues and we both know what these issues are. We need to address these issues,” he said.

Tags: imran khan, pakistan national assembly, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham