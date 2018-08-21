The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 07:25 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala floods: Maldives announces $50,000 relief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 5:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 5:53 am IST

The Maldives has politically moved extremely close to both China and Pakistan, something that New Delhi is viewing with some alarm.

A portrait of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara is seen standing in flood waters in Alappuzha, Kerala. (Photo: AP)
 A portrait of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara is seen standing in flood waters in Alappuzha, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: At a time when ties between India and its tiny south-western maritime neighbour the Maldives has sharply deteriorated, the archipelago nation — in a humanitarian gesture in the wake of the floods in Kerala — has announced a contribution of “$50,000 as a token contribution in solidarity with the people of India, for the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit state of Kerala.”

In a statement, the Maldives said, “At this time of national distress, the Government of Maldives conveys profound sympathies to the Government and the people of India, in particular to those directly affected by the tragedy, as well as commiserations to the members of the bereaved families.”

Relations between the Government of President Abdulla Yameen and India have nose-dived sharply in the past few months especially after the Maldivian President had initially declared a state of emergency. The Maldives has politically moved extremely close to both China and Pakistan, something that New Delhi is viewing with some alarm. India had last month sharpened its criticism on the Maldives Government, urging the archipelago nation to “return to the path of democracy” and saying the “Majlis (Parliament) and the judiciary are not allowed to function in a free and transparent manner”.

Tags: abdulla yameen, kerala floods, maldives government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham