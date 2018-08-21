The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 02:34 AM IST

India, All India

Congress urges PM to be more generous over aid to Kerala

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 1:43 am IST

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill asked the Prime Minister to declare the Kerala floods a national calamity.

An aerial view of the flooded locality of Aluva after heavy rains, in Kerala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 An aerial view of the flooded locality of Aluva after heavy rains, in Kerala on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was playing politics on the issue of flood relief and asked him to show large-heartedness in providing more Central assistance to flood-hit Kerala as the Rs 500-crore aid was “too little, too late.”

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill asked the Prime Minister to declare the Kerala floods a national calamity.

Mr Shergill also said that Mr Modi “mistreating” Kerala by not extending a helping hand has once again displayed that “he does not believe in the spirit of cooperative federalism or the spirit of ‘Team India’.” He further added, “A state which is witnessing a disaster of over Rs 19,000 crore has only got a paltry sum of Rs 500 crore from Prime Minister who has spent Rs 5,000 crore on his self-promotion and publicity, Rs 35 crore on his fitness videos and Rs 1,100 crore on the BJP headquarters.”

The Congress had criticised the Central government for releasing ‘only Rs 500 crore’ for the Kerala floods.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had demanded that the Kerala floods be declared a ‘national disaster’. He also said, “ Increasing funds allocated for Kerala relief to 500 crores is a good step but nowhere near enough. It is critical you declare the floods as a national disaster. Please do not vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering.” Almost all state governments have already announced relief packages for Kerala with the state of Telangana announcing 25 crores as relief.

Tags: narendra modi, kerala floods
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

2

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

3

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

4

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

5

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham