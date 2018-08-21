The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

India, All India

Centre opposes complete ban on sale of crackers during Diwali in top court

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 7:30 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2018, 7:51 pm IST

However, the Centre suggested that certain conditions can be imposed on the manufacture and sale of high-decibel level crackers.

The Centre said manufacture, sale and use of joined-firecrackers (series crackers) might be banned as the same causes huge air, noise and solid waste problems. (Representational Image)
 The Centre said manufacture, sale and use of joined-firecrackers (series crackers) might be banned as the same causes huge air, noise and solid waste problems. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday opposed the plea for a complete ban on the sale of crackers during Diwali across the country and suggested the Supreme Court that certain conditions can be imposed on the manufacture and sale of high-decibel level crackers.

Additional Solicitor General Nadkarni made this submission before a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan while they were hearing petitions seeking a ban on the sale of crackers as they cause air pollution.

Nadkarni placed on record the Centre’s affidavit filed in consultation with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Environment Engineering Research Institute, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Central Pollution Control Board.

The Centre suggested the use of reduced emission firecrackers and avoidance of the use of ash as desiccant or filler materials in crackers for a reduction in particulate matter by 15 to 20 per cent. It said the PESO would ensure that only those crackers whose decibel levels are within the limits are allowed in the market and will suspend the licences of manufacturers on violations.

It said manufacture, sale and use of joined-firecrackers (series crackers) might be banned as the same causes huge air, noise and solid waste problems.

Major Indian cities may explore the option of community fire cracking with strict time restriction as adopted in some countries. Other restrictions such as the bursting of firecrackers may be allowed only in areas/fields pre-identified and pre-designated by respective state government can be explored.    

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association, Sivakasi, it was submitted that fireworks have been an inherent part of Diwali celebrations and not just Hindus, but people of other religions equally take part in this festival.

It was pointed out that the turnover in firecrackers is worth thousands of crores and with 350 units in Sivakasi alone, it provides direct employment to over three lakh people and indirect employment to ten lakh people. Any adverse direction against the use of crackers during Diwali will have a disastrous effect on the entire fireworks industry and on the livelihood of lakhs of people who are dependent solely on this industry.

Senior counsel Shekar Naphade for Tamil Nadu opposed the ban on crackers and said that this is an extreme measure. He said a solution to the problem of pollution should not itself become a problem. He cited the instance of ‘odd and even’ cars regulation in the capital to check air pollution and said people resorted to buying two cars (one odd and one even) and this became a big problem.

Counsel said cracker industry has contributed a lot for the development of the area. Schools and colleges established by cracker units are providing education to lakhs of students. 

Arguments will continue on August 28.

Tags: supreme court, ban on crackers, pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

2

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

3

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

4

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

5

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham