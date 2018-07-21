TDP lawmaker Kesineni Srinivas calls PM Modi 'best actor in world'

TDP MP said PM Modi's one-and half hour speech was like Bollywood blockbuster, 'Great drama. Great action'.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Kesineni Srinivas said, 'I thank Prime Minister for his as usual great oratory skills.' (Photo: LSTV screengrab ANI)

New Delhi: Kesineni Srinivas, a Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s lawmaker called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘best actor in the world.’

This was in response to the latter’s reply in the Lok Sabha over the no-confidence motion on Friday.

Likening the PM’s speech to a blockbuster movie, Srinivas said, “I thank Prime Minister for his as usual great oratory skills. The one-and half hour speech was like a Bollywood blockbuster. Great drama. Great action.”

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 90-minute speech, TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas had sought 30 minutes to respond but Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan permitted just five minutes.

The TDP had brought the motion against the government over perceived "injustice" with Andhra Pradesh vis-a-vis allocation of resources in the wake of bifurcation of the state in 2014.