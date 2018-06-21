The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 21, 2018

India, All India

No more civilian tragedies in J&K: Governor Vohra to forces

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2018, 2:49 am IST

Security forces have already been asked to maintain “highest level of alertness” and “synergy” for the yatra that begins on June 28, police said.

 J&K Governor Narinder Nath Vohra held a marathon meeting with all administrative secretaries and senior police and forest official at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar to discuss various issues concerning the state. (Photo: DC)

Srinagar/New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir governor Narendra Nath Vohra has urged the Army and other security forces to ensure no civilian casualties take place during counterinsurgency operations. He also asked them to avoid other collateral damage in such actions.

The advisory came hours after J&K was placed under governor’s rule on Wednesday, a day after the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government collapsed.

After President Ram Nath Kovind, based on the governor’s report, approved imposition of governor’s rule in the state under Section 92 of the Constitution, Mr Vohra held discussions with the state’s chief secretary B.B. Vyas and other senior officials from various department to “identify the major tasks” which need to be dealt with “on a strict time-bound basis, beginning from today”.

He also had a one-on-one meeting with Army’s Northern Command chief Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, where preparations for the annual Amarnath yatra were discussed.

Security forces have already been asked to maintain “highest level of alertness” and “synergy” for the yatra that begins on June 28, police said.

Senior IAS B.V.R Subrahmanyam, who was the additional chief secretary (home) in Chhattisgarh, was on Wednesday appointed chief secretary in J&K, replacing incumbent B.B. Vyas. The 55-year-old bureaucrat, who was additional chief secretary (home) in Chhattisgarh, is considered an expert in internal security matters.

The BJP’s decision to pull out of the coalition government, and with the state now directly under Delhi’s rule, will give it a free hand to go tough on terrorism.

On Tuesday, announcing his party’s decision to pull out of its over three-year-old ruling coalition with the PDP in J&K, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had cited the “larger national interest... The deteriorating security situation” as the reason. Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation after the BJP withdrew support. He also spoke of the recent killing of Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of Rising Kashmir.

The prominent and well-regarded journalist had become a target of Pakistan-backed terrorists after it was reported that he was part of the Track II peace process and because he had supported the Ramzan ceasefire. 

BJP state president Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday that deteriorating law and order situation in J&K was the main reason for his party’s decision to quit the alliance, squarely blaming the PDP for the “rise in terrorism” in the state. Mr Raina said governor’s rule will help ensure restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.
 
While the break-up of the PDP-BJP coalition triggered celebrations in parts of the Valley, some expressed apprehension that governor’s rule might lead to lack of transparency and worsen the situation in the state.

“A democratically elected government is much better any day than the Governor’s rule which essentially means New Delhi’s direct rule in the state where now they will have absolute control over the administration and the security apparatus. They can do anything now in the absence of a government which otherwise could built pressure on them on certain issues,” said Feroz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

Governor Vohra, who was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour as he arrived at the Civil Secretariat to take charge of the administration on Wednesday, has put the state Assembly under suspended animation.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah called for immediate dissolution of the state Legislative Assembly and holding of fresh elections in the state.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday that the ongoing military operations in the Valley against terrorists would continue as earlier. Governor’s rule in the state is unlikely to have any impact on ongoing military operations, he told reporters in New Delhi.

Responding to a question about the BJP’s dramatic decision to pull out of the coalition with the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Lucknow, said the Centre wants terrorism to end and peace to prevail in Kashmir.

“Our only aim is that terrorism should end and peace should prevail in Kashmir and our government will work keeping this in mind,” he said.

Tags: nn vohra, security forces, ram nath kovind, governor’s rule
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

