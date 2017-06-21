The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 | Last Update : 03:12 AM IST

India, All India

Parents accuse teachers of torturing girl with autism

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 2:55 am IST

The girl was admitted to the Mavelikara district hospital due to the torture.

Police said that they were investigating into the matter as per the complaint of the parents. (Representational Image)
 Police said that they were investigating into the matter as per the complaint of the parents. (Representational Image)

Alappuzha: Parents of a girl with autism registered a complaint with the police alleging that teachers of Kayamkulam-based Home of Care had tortured their 16-year-old daughter. The girl was admitted to the Mavelikara district hospital due to the torture.

Bhargavan Namboothiri, the father of the girl, said that their daughter was manhandled by a teacher and warden. The incident came to light on Saturday when they brought the girl to their home in Chennithala from the centre. It was two week ago that the parents enrolled the girl at Home of Care,” the complaint said.

Police said that they were investigating into the matter as per the complaint of the parents. “The owner and teachers of the centre have been sent summons so that their statement can be recorded,” police said.

Meanwhile, Pastor Saji, owner of the centre, said that they did not torture the girl, but chided her as the girl had habit of ripping off her own clothes.

Tags: autism, torture
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)

MOST POPULAR

1

New Surface Phone concept designs emerge, could include a stylus

2

Moscow zoo gets a new member!

3

Moscow film fest to feature Indian films to celebrate India-Russia relations

4

This Bollywood actor turns Katappa, 'kills' Baahubali Prabhas

5

Watch: SRK-Anushka give us glimpse on why their film was earlier titled The Ring

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham