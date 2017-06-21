The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 | Last Update : 09:15 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Sopore encounter with Army; weapons seized

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2017, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2017, 8:30 am IST

The Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the neutralised terrorists' possession.

The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress. (Photo: Representational/File)
 The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress. (Photo: Representational/File)

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): Two terrorists were gunned down on Wednesday morning in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district.

The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress.

The Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the neutralised terrorists' possession. The encounter is going on in Sopore's Pazalpore area.

The Sopore Police, SOG and Army's 22 RR are leading the operation.

Further details are awaited. 

Tags: 2 terrorists neutralised, counter-terror operations, indian army, encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

MOST POPULAR

1

More than 7000 Sejals write to 'Harry' Shah Rukh Khan

2

New Surface Phone concept designs emerge, could include a stylus

3

Moscow zoo gets a new member!

4

Moscow film fest to feature Indian films to celebrate India-Russia relations

5

This Bollywood actor turns Katappa, 'kills' Baahubali Prabhas

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham