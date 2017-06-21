J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Sopore encounter with Army; weapons seized

The Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the neutralised terrorists' possession.

The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress. (Photo: Representational/File)

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): Two terrorists were gunned down on Wednesday morning in an encounter with security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district.

The area has been cordoned off and the counter-terror operations are in progress.

The Armed forces have also recovered two weapons from the neutralised terrorists' possession. The encounter is going on in Sopore's Pazalpore area.

The Sopore Police, SOG and Army's 22 RR are leading the operation.

Further details are awaited.