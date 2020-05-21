Thursday, May 21, 2020 | Last Update : 09:29 PM IST

58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

113,461

1,433

Recovered

46,002

580

Deaths

3,457

23

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan61543421150 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2605170554 Punjab2005179438 Bihar17315719 Telangana1661101338 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir139067818 Odisha11033937 Haryana100567014 Kerala6914974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Covid-19 tally stands at 1,12,359 after India records over 5K cases in single day

PTI
Published : May 21, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2020, 3:02 pm IST

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 63,624.

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 3,435 and the number of cases to 1,12,359 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 132 deaths and 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 63,624, while 45,299 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 40.32 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The increase of 132 deaths reported since Wednesday morning includes 65 were from Maharashtra, 30 from Gujarat, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Delhi, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and three each from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 3,435 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,390 fatalities. It is followed by Gujarat at 749 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 267, West Bengal at 253, Delhi at 176, Rajasthan at 147, Uttar Pradesh at 127,Tamil Nadu at 87 and Andhra Pradesh at 53. The death toll reached 41 in Karnataka, 40 in Telangana and 38 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 18 fatalities due to the disease and Haryana 14, while Bihar has registered 10 deaths and Odisha six. Kerala and Assam have reported four deaths each so far.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh each have recorded three Covid-19 fatalities, while Meghalaya and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the data provided by the health ministry.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to co-morbidities, the existence of multiple disorders in the same person.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 39,297, followed by Tamil Nadu at 13,191, Gujarat at 12,537, Delhi at 11,088, Rajasthan at 6,015, Madhya Pradesh at 5,735 and Uttar Pradesh at 5,175.

The number of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 3,103 in West Bengal, 2,602 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,005 in Punjab.

It has risen to 1,661 in Telangana, 1,674 in Bihar, 1,462 in Karnataka, 1,390 in Jammu and Kashmir and 1,052 in Odisha.

Haryana has reported 993 coronavirus infection cases so far while Kerala has 666 cases. A total of 231 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 202 in Chandigarh.

Tripura has reported 173 cases, Assam 170, Uttarakhand 122, Chhattisgarh 115 and Himachal Pradesh 110. Goa has registered 50 cases so far.

Ladakh has reported 44 Covid-19 cases, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections.

Manipur has 25 cases, Puducherry 18 and Meghalaya 14. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each till how.

"1,403 cases are being reassigned to states," the ministry said on its website, adding "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus testing, coronavirus pandemic, ministry of health and family welfare

Latest From India

Nature's fury hits West Bengal. (PTI)

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal, Odisha

Representational image. (AFP)

Centre issues guidelines for domestic flight operations from May 25

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Case filed against Sonia Gandhi for Congress' tweet against PM-CARES Fund

Representational image.

2 BSF jawans shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham