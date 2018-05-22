The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 21, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

Any comment on wanting peace will be taken seriously: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Published : May 21, 2018, 8:38 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2018, 8:36 pm IST

The minister said armed forces will 'fully honour' government's decision not to launch any operations in J&K during holy month of Ramzan.

 "Any comment on wanting peace will definitely be taken seriously," Sitharaman said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Any comment from Islamabad calling for peace between the two countries will be taken seriously by India, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today in the backdrop of the Pakistan Army chief favouring talks to resolve lingering disputes.

The minister also said the armed forces will "fully honour" the government's decision not to launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

"Any comment on wanting peace will definitely be taken seriously," Sitharaman told reporters on the sidelines of an event when asked about Pakistan Army's recent indication of supporting peaceful resolution of disputes between the two countries through talks.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had said last month that a peaceful resolution of disputes would be possible through talks between the two countries. His comments came amid the impression, persisting for decades, that the Pakistan Army was not supportive of talks with India.

Asked about the recent incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan and whether India would stick to its decision to not launch any operation in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan, Sitharaman said the armed forces will abide by what was announced by the Centre.

"We shall fully honour the policy which the Home Ministry on behalf of the government of India announced. The policy has clearly laid out how it is going to pan out and we shall abide by everything that was announced," Sitharaman said on the sidelines of a seminar on artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the seminar, she underlined the need for incorporating Artificial Intelligence or AI applications in the army, navy and air force. She said AI can also be utilised in checking chemical, biological and nuclear weapons as well as keeping a vigil on outer space.

The Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir last night and the Arnia sector this morning.

In a major decision, the Home Ministry announced last week Wednesday that security forces will not launch any operations in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan but reserve the right to retaliate if attacked.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the Centre's decision.

The first NDA government, headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had taken a similar initiative in 2000 by announcing a unilateral suspension of operations for Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan that year. It continued for five months.

Almost all terrorists groups operating in the Valley in 2000 had rejected the government offer.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, ramzan, qamar javed bajwa, artificial intelligence, mehbooba ufti, omar abdullah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Meet 70-year-old who claims she is pregnant with baby girl

2

Amid link-up rumours with Ranbir, Alia makes interesting revelation about baby names

3

Karan Johar feels he’s not in the position to fight Salman Khan

4

Twin twist: Mumbai brothers not just look identical, but score same marks

5

Russia unveils world’s first floating nuclear power station

more

Editors' Picks

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham