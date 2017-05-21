NIA quizzes separatist leaders over Pak funding

After initial reluctance the three separatists fell in line and were questioned separately by the team of NIA, which named them in its (PE) on Friday.

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency quizzed three Kashmiri separatists in connection with its probe into the role of Lashker-e-Tayyaba chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed and hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA team, headed by the additional director-general, had asked Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar alias “Bitta Karate” and Gazi Javed Baba to appear before it for for their explanation on an expose on a television channel where they had claimed receiving funds from Pakistan.

After initial reluctance, the three separatists fell in line and were questioned separately by the team of NIA, which named them in its preliminary enquiry (PE) on Friday.

In a statement, the NIA’s spokesperson said that the agency questioned Dar at Srinagar regarding the hawala and terror funding issue. “The questioning of Naeem Khan and Ghazi Javed Baba is still going on. They have also been asked to produce certain documents for examination. The hotel in Srinagar in which the sting operation took place, has been identified. The NIA Team is completing formalities of identification of room, collection of records,” the spokesperson said.