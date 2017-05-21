The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

India, All India

NIA quizzes separatist leaders over Pak funding

PTI
Published : May 21, 2017, 7:13 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 7:13 am IST

After initial reluctance the three separatists fell in line and were questioned separately by the team of NIA, which named them in its (PE) on Friday.

Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: PTI)
 Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency quizzed three Kashmiri separatists in connection with its probe into the role of Lashker-e-Tayyaba chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed and hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA team, headed by the additional director-general, had asked Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar alias “Bitta Karate” and Gazi Javed Baba to appear before it for for their explanation on an expose on a television channel where they had claimed receiving funds from Pakistan.

After initial reluctance, the three separatists fell in line and were questioned separately by the team of NIA, which named them in its preliminary enquiry (PE) on Friday.

In a statement, the NIA’s spokesperson said that the agency questioned Dar at Srinagar regarding the hawala and terror funding issue. “The questioning of Naeem Khan and Ghazi Javed Baba is still going on. They have also been asked to produce certain documents for examination. The hotel in Srinagar in which the sting operation took place, has been identified. The NIA Team is completing formalities of identification of room, collection of records,” the spokesperson said.    

Tags: national investigation agency, syed ali shah geelani, srinagar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Can Google Assistant be trusted to send money?

2

Android beats iOS in app performance

3

Gordon Ramsay compares Priyanka's khichdi, chicken soup to 'dog's dinner'

4

These are the best Android Apps for 2017: Google

5

Delhi Police arrests gang of five 'wannabe' Justin Biebers

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham