

J&K: 1 jawan, 2 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Nowgam

ANI
Published : May 21, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : May 21, 2017, 7:26 pm IST

Four weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain terrorists. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
Nowgam (J&K): Two more terrorists were gunned down while trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam sector on Sunday, a day after the Indian Army launched an operation to wipe out the terrorists in the area.

Four weapons and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain terrorists. However, one more soldier lost his life, thereby raising the death toll to three.

Meanwhile, the sanitation operation is still underway.

"#JKOps Two terrorists attempting infiltration in Naogam Sect, Kashmir eliminated. Two soldiers martyred in ongoing op @adgpi," Indian Army's Northern Command tweeted.

This came after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley's meeting with the senior commanders and troops at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC), where he reviewed the security situation.

He said that Indian Armed Forces were fully prepared to deal with the militants coming from across the Valley.

Tags: infiltration bid, arun jaitley, 2 terrorists killed, 1 jawan killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

