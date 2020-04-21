Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

India, All India

Coronavirus recovery rate in India not encouraging

PTI
Published : Apr 21, 2020, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2020, 11:10 am IST

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 590 and the number of cases climbed to 18,601

Health workers wearing protective suits go on a door to door survey in Kolkata. PTI photo
 Health workers wearing protective suits go on a door to door survey in Kolkata. PTI photo

New Delhi: One look at the Coronavirus numbers in the country and it's apparent that the recovery rate is nothing to write home about. While the number of covid19 cases as per health ministry is 14,759, the number of people who have recovered is just 3,251.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 590 and the number of cases climbed to 18,601 on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry.

The total number of cases includes 77 foreign nationals.

A total of 31 deaths were reported since Monday evening -- 11 fatalities were reported from Rajasthan,  nine from Maharashtra, four from Gujarat, two each from Delhi, Telengana and Tamil Nadu and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 590 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 232 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 74, Gujarat at 71, Delhi at 47, Rajasthan at 25, Telengana at 23 and Andhra Pradesh at 20.

The death toll reached 18 in Uttar Pradesh while Tamil Nadu has reported 17 deaths so far.

Punjab and Karnataka have registered 16 deaths each. West Bengal has reported 12 fatalities.

The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's data updated in the morning.

The data stated that the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 4,666 followed by Delhi at 2,081, Gujarat at 1,939, Rajasthan at 1, 576, Tamil Nadu at 1,520 and Madhya Pradesh at 1,485.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,184 in Uttar Pradesh, 873 in Telangana and 722 in Andhra Pradesh. Kerala and Karnataka have reported 408 cases each.

The number of cases has risen to 392 in West Bengal, 368 in Jammu and Kashmir, 254 in Haryana and 245 in Punjab.

Bihar has reported 113 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 74 such cases.

Forty-six people have been infected with the virus in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand each. Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases, Chhattisgarh has 36 while Assam has registered 35 infections so far.

Chandigarh has 26 COVID-19 cases, Ladakh 18, while 16 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported 11 cases, while Goa and Puducherry have seven COVID-19 cases each.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website.

Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths, covid19 cases india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sanitation workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kit at Defence colony in New Delhi. PTI photo

115 families at President's Estate isolated as sanitation worker's kin tests positive

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray

Palghar mob lynching: Uddhav under pressure to punish policemen

People queue up at a mobile phone shopping complex to purchase and repair phones in Kochi. PTI photo

Kerala’s corona success story turns controversial over data deal

An Indonesian man, seen with his face mask covering his eyes, sleeps on a bench in Jakarta. PTI photo

Rushing to ease lockdown curbs could cause resurgence: WHO

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham