The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 21, 2018 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

India, All India

Cabinet okays death penalty for rapists of children below 12

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 21, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2018, 2:58 pm IST

Cabinet approved ordinance to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age.

Cases of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao have provoked the biggest displays of public anger since the 2012 gangrape and murder of a young woman in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)
 Cases of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao have provoked the biggest displays of public anger since the 2012 gangrape and murder of a young woman in the national capital. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved ordinance to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age.

The Cabinet in its meet at New Delhi approved an ordinance to be promulgated to provide for stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years age and below 12 years of age.

 

It has also decided to put in place measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases.

In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, minimum punishment has been increased from 10 years to 20 years, which is extendable to life imprisonment.

 In case of gangrape of a girl below 12 years, punishment will be life imprisonment or death sentence.

Earlier, as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the maximum punishment for "aggravated assault" was life in jail. The minimum sentence prescribed was seven years in jail.

Minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years, which is extendable to life imprisonment

Cases of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao have provoked the biggest displays of public anger since the gangrape and murder of a young woman in the national capital in 2012.

In a significant development, the Centre on Friday had informed the Supreme Court that it would soon amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 to provide for death penalty to the abuser in cases of aggravated sexual assault or rape against children.

Attorney General KK Venugopal made this submission before a Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Kanwilkar and DY Chandrachud during the course of hearing on a writ petition filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava. 

The counsel brought to the notice of the court that over one-lakh cases were registered under POCSO and only 11,000 cases had been disposed off. He also pleaded for death penalty to those who sexually assault children in the wake of the shocking rape of an eight-month-old infant by a youth in Delhi.

In his first comments on the gruesome incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice. He said such incidents shake our sensibilities.

“I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice,” he said.

Tags: narendra modi, pocso act, rape cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out what is the secret to happiness

2

Viral: Have you seen this picture of Anushka Sharma turning into an old woman?

3

Study finds high-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

4

Study says women who watch porn are happier

5

The stronger you are, the healthier your brain is

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham