The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

Don’t be yes men, Rajnath Singh tells bureaucrats

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 21, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 21, 2017, 1:20 am IST

The function was attended by officers belonging to the IAS and other all India services.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the inauguration of the 11th Civil Services Day 2017 function, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the inauguration of the 11th Civil Services Day 2017 function, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked bureaucrats to stand up to the political class if “wrong orders” are given, telling them not to become “yes men.”

“If a political executive gives wrong orders, do not be scared to show them the rules. Tell the political executive that you are legally wrong. Do not sign the file. Haan mein haan naa milaiye (Do not become a yes man). Do not betray your conscience,” he said,

While asking them to focus on people’s welfare, while keeping the country’s larger interest in mind, Mr Singh also said that civil servants should be impartial and show “no hesitation” in taking decisions.

Mr Singh was speaking at the inaugural session of Civil Services Day here. The function was attended by officers belonging to the IAS and other all India services.

Appreciating the role of the bureaucracy, the home minister urged them to be responsible, accountable and impartial as the job of a civil servant bestows power on them.

Lack of impartiality and accountability, he said, can hamper decision making capabilities. So, he said, if need be, discuss the issues in detail with seniors, but there should be no hesitation in taking decision as that can harm the country’s interest.

Emphasising the importance of people oriented schemes of the Modi government — like Jan Dhan, Aadhar and mobile connectivity as well as Antyodaya, which provides subsidised food to poor families — the home minister said officials must ensure their effective implementation.

Earlier, Mr Singh pulled up senior officials for being late for the event, which got delayed by a few minutes, saying they must be punctual. In fact, the officials were seen entering the venue much after the event had started. The minister said though there may be some valid reason for the delayed start, introspection was required as to why it happened.

“I reached the venue five minutes before the scheduled time of 9.45 am, but the events started only at 9.57 am. It would have been better had we not deviated from the original schedule,” the minister remarked.

Tags: rajnath singh, bureaucrats, civil services day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Wedding Anniversary: Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak with daughter Aaradhya

2

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's list of '100 most influential people in world'

3

The highlights of Facebook's F8 Conference in a nutshell

4

MP tribals suggested 'Gofan' squad for Kashmiri stone pelters

5

Even before its release, Salman's Tubelight already raked in 227 crores

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham