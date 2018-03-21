The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

India, All India

Class 9 Delhi girl hangs self over low marks, harassment by teachers

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 12:36 pm IST

Parents of 15-yr-old alleged that their daughter has committed suicide due to low marks in examination, followed by harassment by teachers.

The girl's father and brother immediately rushed her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The girl's father and brother immediately rushed her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A class 9 student was found hanging at her residence in Noida by her parents on Tuesday evening.

Parents of 15-year-old, Ikisha Raghav Shah, alleged that their daughter has committed suicide due to low marks in her examination, followed by harassment by teachers.

Ishika was a student of Ahlcon Public School at Mayur Vihar Phase I in Delhi.

According to reports, Ishika's parents had gone out on Tuesday and she was alone at their home. When they returned after a couple of hours later, around 6 pm, they found the girl's room locked. On breaking open the door, they found her hanging. The girl's father and brother immediately rushed her to Kailash Hospital but the doctors could not revive her.

Doctor of Kailasha Hospital said, "15-year-old girl was brought to us, on arrival her pulse and blood pressure were un-recordable, we tried to revive her but couldn't. Cause of death can be known after postmortem."

Ishika's father blamed the school for killing his daughter. He said, "She (Ishika) told me that her Social Studies (SST) teachers touch her inappropriately. He said, "I said since I'm also a teacher I can say they can't do it, might be a mistake but she said, 'I'm scared of them,no matter how well I write they'll fail me.' Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her."

Ikisha's mother alleged that she had often complained about two teachers who were very strict and scolded her regularly. The girl had even refused to go to school, claimed her mother. A case has now been lodged for abetment of suicide against the two teachers.

The girl's family has filed a First Investigation Report against the two teachers.

"Father has alleged that her daughter was harassed by two school teachers & failed her in exams intentionally. Case registered under sections 306 and 506 IPC and POCSO Act, further investigation is underway. Our officers will also visit the school today," said Arun K Singh, SP, City Noida.

Principal of the school assured cooperation with the prbobe agency. "It's an unfortunate incident. School has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies," the Principal said.

Tags: student commits suicide, noida, 15-year-old commits suicide, ahlcon public school, suicide
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Biggies to unite: Aamir’s Mahabharata magnum opus to be produced by Mukesh Ambani?

2

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

3

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

4

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

5

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham