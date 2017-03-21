SC should give final verdict on Ram Mandir: Muslim clerics

The clerics also pointed out that the issued would have been solved long ago if an out-of-court settlement was possible.

New Delhi/ Lucknow: After the Supreme Court described the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a "sensitive" and "sentimental" issue and suggested that it would be best if the contentious issue is settled amicably, the Muslim clerics on Tuesday said they are not against construction of the Ram Temple but added the apex court should give a final verdict on the matter.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said that a final statement on the issue will be made only after discussions with the senior clerics.

"Whatever suggestion the Supreme Court gave we respect that. We were never against the construction of the ram temple. But the Ayodhya issue is a very sensitive issue. We will discuss it with senior clerics, our community then only a make final statement. In the past, we had sat for negotiations but due to undue interference by political parties no solution could be found, hence the Supreme Court should give a final verdict," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another Muslim cleric Umer Ilyasi said it will be in the best interest of everyone if the matter is resolved keeping the viewpoint of both Hindus and Muslims in mind.

"This issue has been pending in the Supreme Court for a very long time. Now it is better to solve the problem together so that both the sides are happy and in the interest of both the sides," he added.

On the other hand, another faction seemed to disagree and asserted that the issue cannot be settled out of court.

"Let the court decide about the land and must give verdict accordingly. But there cannot be any solutions through talks. If it would have been so, things would have resolved long back," Gulzar Azmi, the Secretary of the Legal Cell of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, told ANI.

Zafaryab Jilani, the convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, resonating similar views asserted that the decision cannot be taken outside the court.

"We cannot go for out of court settlement. What Swamy said does not matter. He is gaining publicity just like that as he has no locus standi and we do not want to give him any answer," said Jilani.

The apex court on Tuesday said that fresh attempts must be made by all parties to end the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute through negotiated settlement. The court said it would step in only if the matter can't be resolved through talks.

The top court's suggestion comes after BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy sought an urgent hearing on the Ayodhya dispute.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India J.S Khehar said judicial orders can bind parties but such sensitive matters are best settled through negotiations.

The matter has been pending since 2010, when the Supreme Court had put a freeze on a judgment by the Allahabad High Court.