SC notice to Centre, RBI over plea on depositing old notes

The apex court asked the petitioner to show the documents whether he had visited the banks to deposit the old currency notes or not.

Stating that this matter had nothing to do with demonetisation, the Supreme Court asked the petitioner to file a fresh application against the concerned bank. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre, asking it to file a reply within two weeks on the PIL filed by a person named Sharad Mishra, claiming that people are not being allowed to deposit their old currency notes till March 31 as promised by the ruling dispensation.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar also issued notice to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and sought a response on the same within two weeks.

"Then we would likely to hear the matter again on April 11 and try to settle it," the apex court said.

The Centre had in its last hearing submitted before the apex court that instead of filing any reply they will argue the matter directly.

The apex court had earlier on March 6 issued notice to the government and RBI on the plea alleging that people are not being allowed to deposit demonetised currency notes till March 31 as promised.

The central bank had on December 31 designated its five offices - Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Nagpur -to exchange defunct currency notes post 50-day demonetisation period that ended on December 30.