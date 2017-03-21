The Asian Age | News

Can't attend Parliament on your behalf: Modi to BJP MPs

PTI
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 12:47 pm IST

Modi had in the past also asked members to ensure their presence but this is the first time he has spoken about in such detail.

Prime MInister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 Prime MInister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over lack of quorum often causing delay in Parliament's functioning and asked BJP members to ensure their presence, saying he can call any of them any time.

He told them at a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that attending Parliament is their basic responsibility and added wryly that he can do a lot of things but cannot be present in the Houses on their behalf.

Modi ticked off parliamentarians after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar spoke about incidents of lack of quorum in both the Houses, including yesterday, prompting the Prime Minister to say it should not be about requesting MPs to be present as it is their basic responsibility.

BJP members said he told them that it did not matter to him if they were in the Central Hall, a place to host joint sittings of Parliament where MPs often meet for informal conversation, as what is important is that they should be inside the Houses.

"I can call any of you any time," he told them, a member said, adding that Modi sounded unhappy over absenteeism.

Modi had in the past also asked members to ensure their presence but this is the first time he has spoken about in such detail and talked tough.

He recalled remarks of an RSS functionary that though the Hindutva organisation had spread far and wide, and its members had a lot of work to do but did not have time to attend shakha.

Likewise, MPs too seemed to have so much of work that they do not have time to attend Parliament, which should not be the case, he said.

As representatives of lakhs of people of their constituency, it is their job to attend the House proceedings, he said.

In his briefing, Kumar said Modi also laid out the "road map" for the party as it gears up to celebrate its foundation day on April 6 and Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp mps, parliament, ananth kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

