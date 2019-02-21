Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 05:26 AM IST

Sunny Leone tops Bihar Jr Engineering merit list

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
The third-ranked candidate in the list also raised eyebrows here as the name bvcxzbnnb and father’s name mggvghhnnn also looked fictional.

Patna: The public health engineering department (PHED) has decided to verify the list of candidates who had applied for the post of junior engineers in Bihar.

Confusion was created after actress Sunny Leone’s name appeared as the topper in the merit list. Sources said that a girl with a similar name had applied for the post of junior engineer and topped the list with 98.5 per cent score and 73.50 as her education point in her diploma.

Her birth date in the list has been mentioned as May 13, 1991, and her application ID is JEC/0031211. Her father’s name has been shown as Leona Leone.

However, officials said that the list was declared on the website on the basis of details provided by candidates who applied for the post of junior engineers. Around 17,911 candidates had applied for the post with their marks. The department is to recruit 214 candidates in the first round and 642 candidates in the second round.

Sources claim that the department was to select candidates on the basis of their marks and education point.

However, after the controversy surfaced on Wednesday the department issued a notice on its official website asking the candidates to correct the information provided in their application form.

Officials said that “an internal probe will also be conducted to find whether some of the candidates who submitted their details are genuine or fictional. The candidates had furnished their details online and which will be verified by the department at the time of final selection. This is not a final selection result.”

