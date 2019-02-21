Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor appears in court, hearing begins

On 4 February, Patiala House Court sent the case for trial after dismissing Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking to assist the court in matter.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Hearing in Sunanda Pushkar death case began on Thursday in a sessions court in Delhi.

Congress MP and Sunanda Pushkar’s husband Shashi Tharoor has been charged as the key accused, with the prosecution booking him under IPC sections 498A (subjecting wife to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) was present in the court.

Police have asked 10 days' time from the court to argue on charges leveled against Shashi Tharoor. While Tharoor’s lawyer Vikas Pahwa said that they have filed revision petition for non-compliance of evidence under section 207 of the CrPC (supply the accused of a copy of police report and other documents).

The court has adjourned the case until 2 pm today.

The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.