Jawans don't get 'martyr status', Ambani gets Rs 30,000 cr in PM's New India: Rahul

After the terror attack, in a press conference, Rahul Gandhi along with Manmohan Singh had said that he and his party would support the government and not get into any other discussion for the next few days. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A week after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, Rahul Gandhi resumed his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a stinging tweet.

"The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'. While this man has never given & only taken. He's gifted 30,000 Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi's NEW INDIA," Gandhi tweeted. He tagged a media report on the Supreme Court holding Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communication (RCom), guilty of contempt of court.

His remarks come a week after 40 CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

After the terror attack, in a press conference, Rahul Gandhi along with Manmohan Singh had said that he and his party would support the government and not get into any other discussion for the next few days.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet refers to his often-repeated allegation that the government and PM Modi settled for an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale jets from France's Dassault to help Anil Ambani's inexperienced defence firm bag an offset contract.

The government, Anil Ambani and Dassault all have denied the allegations.