The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:43 AM IST

India, All India

Red carpet, not red tape to welcome you: Modi at UP Investors Summit- 2018

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 21, 2018, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2018, 6:47 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a defence industrial corridor in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that international airports will come up in Jewar and Kushinagar.(Photo: Twitter/@BJP4UP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that international airports will come up in Jewar and Kushinagar.(Photo: Twitter/@BJP4UP)

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a defence industrial corridor in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in a bid to bring development in one of the most backward regions of the state.

"One of the two defence industrial corridors mentioned in the budget, one is proposed in the Bundelkhand region of the state which will bring an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and generate employment avenues for 2.5 lakh people," the Prime Minister said at the Investors Summit-2018 in Lucknow.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the vast investment potential of the state and said that it requires policy, planning, performance to bring progress and both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and people of the state are ready to give a "super hit" performance.

“Uttar Pradesh has values and virtues, but it also needs value addition,” the prime minister said while lauding the new policy ‘One district One Product’ of the Yogi government. He added that the policy could prove to be a game changer.

“Potential coupled with policy, planning, performance can lead to progress in the state,” the Prime Minister said. 

“Not red tape, but red carpet will welcome investors in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Terming holding of investor's summit in Uttar Pradesh and congregation of industrialists from all over as a sign of a big change, the prime minister said the Yogi government has overcome the previous negativity and shown a ray of hope to people with positive changes.

Modi also announced that international airports will come up in Jewar and Kushinagar.

The two-day event, to showcase the business potential of Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi this morning. Also in attendance were CM Adityanath, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and business leaders Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra among others. During the event, the Prime Minister also launched Nivesh Mishra, a single-window digital clearance portal.

Tags: up investors summit-2018, narendra modi, yogi adityanath, mukesh ambani, gautam adani
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Xiaomi's new benchmark against the Note 5

2

Woman complains of period pains, Emirates forces her to not fly

3

Sotheby unveils white 'rare' diamond weighing 102.34-carat

4

Shah Rukh breaks silence on Padmaavat row, reveals reason and his advice to makers

5

Itkhori to have World's tallest ‘Buddha’ stupa: J’khand CM Raghubar Das

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mahamastabhisheka of Gomateswara (Lord Bahubali) has been a tradition held every 12 years since AD 981. (Photos: AP)

Devotees throng to Shravanbelagoal to anoint Gomateshwara

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham