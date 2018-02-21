Gurgaon: Class 7 student threatens to rape teacher, daughter online

In a separate incident, another student of the same school asked another teacher out via e-mail for a candlelight date and sex.

Gurgaon: A class 7 student of a well-reputed school in Gurgaon threatened to rape his teacher and her daughter in an online post.

The daughter of the teacher studies with the concerned student in the same class, according to a report in The Times of India.

In a separate incident, another student of the same school asked another teacher out via e-mail for a candlelight date and sex.

Both the incidents happened last week.

The threatened teacher has returned to school but her minor daughter is still too traumatised to get back.

The Times has withheld the name of the school and the accused and victim in the case to protect their anonymity and dignity.

In a statement, the school declared that after thorough investigation, stern action was taken against the accused, which included suspension and mandated counselling.

“This is an incident involving a lower middle school student allegedly indulging in an offensive and highly objectionable cyber prank involving a teacher... The school has a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts,” the statement said.

Child welfare committee chairperson Shakuntala Dhull, however, said that suo motu cognizance of the incidents have been taken.

“A notice will be sent to the school and children. They will be called and asked about the entire incident. Counselling sessions will be taken of the school authorities, including the teachers and kids,” she said.

The Times of India also spoke to other principals of schools, most of whom felt that this incident was not isolated but part of a bigger social malice that can only be helped by parents playing a bigger role at home and by making counselling a part of the curriculum.

Shweta Sharma, a clinical psychologist from the Columbia Asia Hospital also feels that such incidents arise because teachers do not have any counselling themselves and do not know how to handle children in today's times, which requires moving beyond books and trying to know what is going on in the mind of the child.