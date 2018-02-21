Kamal Haasan visits Kalam's house before launching party name

'Greatness can come from the simplest of houses and this is one of them,' Haasan said after visiting Kalam House.

Ramanathapuram: Hours before the blockbuster launch of his new political party, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, on Wednesday, visited the house of ex-president APJ Abdul Kalam in Ramanathapuram, and spent time with his family members.

Haasan visited Kalam House at Rameswaram in the district, and was warmly received by the family members of the former president.

The actor briefly interacted with Kalam's nonagenarian brother Mohammed Muthumeera Lebbai Maraikkayar while being flanked by other close relatives of the former president.

"Greatness can come from the simplest of houses and this is one of them. I am touched," said the veteran actor.

The actor slightly tweaked his schedule for the day, cancelling his visit to a school, after the local administration reportedly denied him permission to visit it.

However, Haasan was seen interacting with the fishermen community in Rameshwaram.

The actor is all set to take the political plunge later on Wednesday, as he will unveil his party name and flag, at a public meeting in Madurai.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to attend the launch event.

Haasan is also scheduled to address public meets later on Wednesday at Manamadurai, Paramakudi and Ramanathapuram before the grand launch in the evening.