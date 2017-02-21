Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan leaders

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “Jaishankar, foreign secretary of India, visited Lanka from Feb. 18-20, 2017

New Delhi: In a clear message to Sri Lankan Tamils that India had not forgotten their interests, foreign secretary S. Jaishankar met prominent Sri Lankan Tamil politicians during his three-day visit to the island nation that concluded on Monday. But New Delhi also announced it would “donate eight water bowsers and 100 metric tonnes of rice as immediate assistance” in view of the drought situation in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “Dr S. Jaishankar, foreign secretary of India, visited Sri Lanka from February 18-20, 2017 for bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan leaders. His visit is part of the continued high-level engagement between the two countries. During his visit, Dr Jaishankar called on Mr Maithripala Sirisena, President of Sri Lanka and Prime Minister, Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe. He also met minister of foreign affairs, Mr Mangala Samaraweera...”.