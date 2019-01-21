Choksi surrenders Indian citizenship, hands over passport to Antiguan govt

This move of Choksi can be seen as an attempt to avoid extradition to India, where he is wanted by multiple agencies for loan fraud.

In 2017, Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda and he took the oath of allegiance to that country on January 15, 2018. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has given up his Indian citizenship and surrendered his passport to Antigua.

The foreign ministry had said that Mehul Choksi could not have dual citizenship.

A few days later, on January 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case and started investigating Choki and Nirav Modi.

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi are wanted in India and are accused of Rs 13,000 crore fraud involving fake guarantees in the name of Punjab national bank.