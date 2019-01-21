Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

India, All India

Mayawati should join hands with BJP for Dalits, tie up with SP won't last: Athawale

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 21, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2019, 12:26 pm IST

The SP and BSP had formed an alliance to jointly contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Athawale also added that if Mayawati wants to work for upliftment of Dalits then she should consider forming an alliance with PM Modi. (Photo: File)
 Athawale also added that if Mayawati wants to work for upliftment of Dalits then she should consider forming an alliance with PM Modi. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday asked Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati to join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“…Mayawati became Uttar Pradesh chief minister thrice with the BJP’s support. The BSP cadre knows well that the alliance with the SP will not give desired electoral gains in the Lok Sabha polls. Instead of the SP, Mayawati should again join hands with the BJP,” he said.

 

Athawale also added that if Mayawati wants to work for the upliftment of Dalits then she should consider forming an alliance with PM Modi. BSP-SP alliance will not last long as voters do not approve of it.

"I think that the SP-BSP alliance on one side and Congress and others parties on other will only help BJP in Uttar Pradesh since votes will get divided. BJP can win over 60 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and NDA won't face any problem in forming the government at Centre," he said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP had formed an alliance to jointly contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections while leaving the other two seats to other parties.

Tags: bsp-sp alliance, 2019 lok sabha elections, ramdas athawale, congress, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Billionaire in a burger queue

2

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

3

PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st private sector howitzer gun-making unit

4

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

5

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham