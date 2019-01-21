Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

Man mauled to death by 2 lions in Punjab zoo, cops probe how he entered enclosure

The victim was attacked for around 10 minutes by two lions.

Following the incidents, the lion safari has been closed for the time being for visitors. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Chandigarh: A man was killed inside the Lion Safari enclosure of the Chhatbir Zoo in Punjab’s Mohali district on Monday, reported IANS.

The victim was attacked for around 10 minutes by two lions. There were four lions in the safari at the time of the incident.

 

“We are trying to ascertain how the man scaled the 12-ft high wall of the safari enclosure. There was a barbed wire fencing on top of that wall,” said zoo officials.

Officials added that the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incidents, the lion safari has been closed for the time being for visitors.

