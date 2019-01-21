Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 08:21 AM IST

India, All India

Mamata’s rally sought to save democracy: Shatrughan Sinha

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2019, 6:54 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2019, 6:55 am IST

BJP national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the party has taken “cognizance” of Sinha’s presence at the opposition meet.

Actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (Photo: File | PTI)
 Actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: Firing a fresh salvo at the BJP lea-dership and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, disgruntled party leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said the rally at Kolkata where he shared the stage with a host of opposition leaders was aimed at “saving Indian democracy from being ruined”.

The actor-turned-politician and Patna Sahib MP, who had rankled the party by his presence at the rally and speaking about “tanashahi” (dictatorship) prevailing under the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah as ag-ainst “lokshahi” (democracy) that characterised the Atal-Advani era, sought to twist the knife with a couple of tweets.

 

“What an amazing gathering and what a mammoth audience that came together in Bengal in lakhs to listen to and support this spontaneous show of solidarity in favour of a change parivartan!” exclaimed Mr Sinha in his first tweet about the public meet which was organised by West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“Kudos to our sister, the great lady of Bengal, the fiery Mamata di, who needs to be roundly complimented for bringing together one of the largest congregations of the strongest and most influential political minds and leaders from all corners of the country on the same stage under a common causeof saving the Indian democracy from being ruined,” Sinha said in the second tweet.    

Tags: modi government, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Billionaire in a burger queue

2

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

3

PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st private sector howitzer gun-making unit

4

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

5

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham