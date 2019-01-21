Mamata’s rally sought to save democracy: Shatrughan Sinha

BJP national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the party has taken “cognizance” of Sinha’s presence at the opposition meet.

Patna: Firing a fresh salvo at the BJP lea-dership and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, disgruntled party leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said the rally at Kolkata where he shared the stage with a host of opposition leaders was aimed at “saving Indian democracy from being ruined”.

The actor-turned-politician and Patna Sahib MP, who had rankled the party by his presence at the rally and speaking about “tanashahi” (dictatorship) prevailing under the leadership of Modi and Amit Shah as ag-ainst “lokshahi” (democracy) that characterised the Atal-Advani era, sought to twist the knife with a couple of tweets.

“What an amazing gathering and what a mammoth audience that came together in Bengal in lakhs to listen to and support this spontaneous show of solidarity in favour of a change parivartan!” exclaimed Mr Sinha in his first tweet about the public meet which was organised by West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“Kudos to our sister, the great lady of Bengal, the fiery Mamata di, who needs to be roundly complimented for bringing together one of the largest congregations of the strongest and most influential political minds and leaders from all corners of the country on the same stage under a common causeof saving the Indian democracy from being ruined,” Sinha said in the second tweet.