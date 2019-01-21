Monday, Jan 21, 2019 | Last Update : 08:21 AM IST

India, All India

BJP MLA says Mayawati is ‘worse than transgender’, apologises

PTI
Published : Jan 21, 2019, 7:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 21, 2019, 7:12 am IST

The National Commi-ssion for Women said it would formally issue a notice to Ms Singh seeking an explanation from her.

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: File)
 BSP chief Mayawati (Photo: File)

Chandaul: An MLA from the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh Sunday came under strident criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling BSP chief Mayawati a “blot on womankind” and “worse than a transgender”. Facing criticism the saffron MLA was forced to apologise.

Mughalsarai MLA Sadhana Singh made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers in a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

 

The National Commi-ssion for Women said it would formally issue a notice to Ms Singh seeking an explanation from her. “Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati sold her dignity for power and joined hands with those who disrespected her... She is a blot on womankind. Cannot say if she can be counted among men or women, she is worse than a transgender person,”Ms Singh alleged.

Condemning her remarks, Union minister and Republican Party of India president Ramdas Athawale told a presser in Lucknow on Sunday that such personal comments should not be made.

BSP leader S.C. Misra said on Twitter BJP leaders have “lost their mental balance after the BSP-SP tie-up” which, he said, threatened to rock the ruling party's boat.

“The language used by Sadhana Singh against our party president shows the level of the BJP... Their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital in Agra or Bareilly. They (BJP) have lost their mental balance due to the fear of losing the election in UP,” Misra said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also denounced the BJP MLA for using derogatory  remarks.

“The remark smacks of desperation and nervousness among BJP leaders and is an affront to all women,” he tweeted.

The Congress, cold-shou-ldered by Mayawati and Yadav for in UP, described the lawmaker’s comments “disturbing”.

“One may have differences on issues and ideas but it disturbing: That this lady represents the ruling party in UP-BJP (not surprising). To hear a lady speak in such a derogatory way about another lady... To see people in the audience cheering such words,” Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has made objectionable rem-arks against Mayawati. In 2016, senior UP BJP leader Dayashankar Singh was expelled for using “filthy language” against the BSP chief. 

Tags: mayawati, sadhana singh

