People wearing black are barred from Amit Shah’s rally

The programme was an interaction between the BJP president and first time voters.

Lucknow: The UP police, on Saturday, arrested former Congress MP Rajesh Misra in Varanasi after he led protests against BJP president Amit Shah, who was in the holy city to address BJP’s ‘Yuva Udgosh’ programme.

As soon as the news of the arrest spread, Congress workers staged protests and shouted slogans at several places in Varanasi. Fifteen Congress workers were arrested from Bhojubeer crossing while many were detained at other places.

Immediately after this incident, people wearing black clothes were barred from entry the venue of the programme at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth. A senior police official said that this was being done to prevent people from showing black flags to the VIP guests. Even media persons were stopped from entering the premises. Over 30 invitees were also prevented from entering the venue because they were wearing black. According to reports, heavy security arrangements had been made after Congress workers distributed pamphlets.