'PM himself didn't vote for CAB despite being in Parl for 2 days': Mamata

The Chief Minister further said that the Prime Minister should roll back the CAA as he himself does not support it.

"If the CAB was so good then Mr Prime Minister, why did not you vote for it (in Parliament)? You attended Parliament for two days but you did not vote for the Bill which gives me an impression that you do not support it either.'' the WB CM said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been vociferously protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't vote on CAB in Parliament which means that he does not support it.

"I feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself does not support the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as he did not vote for it in Parliament, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Addressing a gathering at Park Circus ground here, Mamata appealed the Prime Miniter to take back the new law.

"If the CAB was so good then Mr Prime Minister, why did not you vote for it (in Parliament)? You attended Parliament for two days but you did not vote for the Bill which gives me an impression that you do not support it either ( Agar CAB itna accha hai toh Pradhan Mantri ji aapne vote kyun nahi dala? Aap do din Parliament mein the, lekin jab aapne vote nahi dala toh mujhe yeh andaza hai ki aap bhi isse support nahi karte. Aap ise reject kar dijiye)," Mamata said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Prime Minister should roll back the CAA as he himself does not support it.

"You please reject it," she said.

"BJP is trying to provoke you people using fake videos. But you should not pay heed to them," she told the gathering at Park Circus ground here.

The Trinamool Congress chief alleged that BJP was trying to divide the country and communities on religious lines through the new law. "You (BJP) are setting the country on fire," she said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), now the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed by the Parliament and became a law after President Ram Nath Kovind's asset on December 12, 2019.