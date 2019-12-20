Odisha man gets death for raping, killing 3-yr-old girl

Adjudicating the case, the court pronounced the quantum of the punishment statements of as many as 28 witnesses were examined during the trial.

Bhubaneshwar: The court of additional district & sessions judge, Keonjhar, on Thursday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and killing a 3-year-old girl, two years ago.

The incident had taken place on January 13, 2017 in Champua area of the district. Sunil Kumar Nayak, the convict and a relative of the deceased, had come to the house of the girl, when her parents were not present. He took her to a playground near a school in the locality, then raped and killed her. The body was found at the abandoned kitchen of the school next day. Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl, Champua police had registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

