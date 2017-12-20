The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 05:19 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan: Man sets 2 wives afire for not keeping his mother happy

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 3:56 pm IST

The accused took his two wives out on the pretext of buying them jewellery, locked them in his car and set it afire.

The accused who works as a labourer in Gujarat and is the father of three children, confessed to the crime and was arrested. (Representational Image)
 The accused who works as a labourer in Gujarat and is the father of three children, confessed to the crime and was arrested.

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a man set his two wives on fire allegedly for not keeping his mother happy, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Deepa Ram, on Tuesday took his two wives Daria Devi (25) and Mali Devi (27) in his car on the pretext of buying them jewellery, the police said.

Ram claimed that he was unhappy with them due to some family matters and as they did not keep his mother happy, Additional SP Jalore Binja Ram said.

"In the moving car, he quarrelled with them. As the car lost balance, he stopped," Binja Ram said.

Meanwhile, one of his wives got out of the car seeking help of locals but he managed to push her inside and drove away again, the police said.

After some distance, he came out of the car, locked it and set the vehicle on fire, Ram said, adding both his wives were charred to death.

The accused works as a labourer in Gujarat and is father of three children.

He has confessed the crime and was arrested, the police said.

Tags: domestic violence, man burns wives, man sets car and wives afire
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

