Rajasthan HC issues notice to Centre over condom-ad ban

The court responded to a petition filed by an NGO claiming the Centre's move reflected its 'hypocritical approach.'

The Government is on the one hand promoting family planning and awareness about AIDS and STD, but on the other, it is obstructing dissemination of condom advertisements, the court said.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to the central government on Wednesday seeking to know the reasons behind its decision to bar airing of condom advertisements on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice DC Somani issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by an NGO against the Government's order.

In an advisory to all television channels on December 11, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry asked them to not air condom advertisements between 6 am and 10 pm, as these "could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children".

The NGO claimed that the action of the ministry was against the interest of public. It also claimed the move showed the "hypocritical approach" of the government.

The Government is on the one hand promoting family planning and awareness about AIDS and STD, but on the other, it is obstructing dissemination of condom advertisements that are crucial for family planning, reducing abortion deaths and awareness about HIV-AIDS and STD (sexually transmitted diseases), petition said.

The plea contends that kids and adolescents must also know about safe sex and they be given sex education. "There is not an iota of reason as to how an advertisement for condom is an unhealthy practice," it noted.

Earlier, the ministry said that it was brought to its notice that some channels repeatedly carried advertisements of condoms, which were allegedly indecent, especially for children.

It referred to Rule 7(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994, which says, "No advertisement which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner shall not be carried in the cable service".

It also cited Rule 7(8) that states, "indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment shall be avoided in all advertisements". The ministry asked TV channels to broadcast the advertisement only between 10 pm and 6 am.