The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan HC issues notice to Centre over condom-ad ban

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 6:17 pm IST

The court responded to a petition filed by an NGO claiming the Centre's move reflected its 'hypocritical approach.'

The Government is on the one hand promoting family planning and awareness about AIDS and STD, but on the other, it is obstructing dissemination of condom advertisements, the court said. (Photo: File/Pexel)
 The Government is on the one hand promoting family planning and awareness about AIDS and STD, but on the other, it is obstructing dissemination of condom advertisements, the court said. (Photo: File/Pexel)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to the central government on Wednesday seeking to know the reasons behind its decision to bar airing of condom advertisements on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice DC Somani issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by an NGO against the Government's order.

In an advisory to all television channels on December 11, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry asked them to not air condom advertisements between 6 am and 10 pm, as these "could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children".

The NGO claimed that the action of the ministry was against the interest of public. It also claimed the move showed the "hypocritical approach" of the government.

The Government is on the one hand promoting family planning and awareness about AIDS and STD, but on the other, it is obstructing dissemination of condom advertisements that are crucial for family planning, reducing abortion deaths and awareness about HIV-AIDS and STD (sexually transmitted diseases), petition said.

The plea contends that kids and adolescents must also know about safe sex and they be given sex education. "There is not an iota of reason as to how an advertisement for condom is an unhealthy practice," it noted.

Earlier, the ministry said that it was brought to its notice that some channels repeatedly carried advertisements of condoms, which were allegedly indecent, especially for children.

It referred to Rule 7(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules 1994, which says, "No advertisement which endangers the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices or shows them begging or in an undignified or indecent manner shall not be carried in the cable service".

It also cited Rule 7(8) that states, "indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes or treatment shall be avoided in all advertisements". The ministry asked TV channels to broadcast the advertisement only between 10 pm and 6 am.

Tags: rajasthan high court, condom ads, condom ads broadcast ban, condom ads daytime ban
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham