↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Naxals attack railway station, abduct 3 officials

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 11:26 am IST
The Naxals have also threatened to kill abducted officers if trains continued plying on the Masudan track.

A joint team of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have started the search operation to locate the abducted officers. (In picture: Naxalites. Photo: PTI/File)
Masudan (Bihar): A group of Naxals attacked Bihar's Masudan Railway Station and abducted three officials, including an Assistant Station Master.

The incident took place after the Naxals had called for Bihar and Jharkhand 'bandh' on December 20.

The Assistant Station Master had called up the Maldah Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), saying the Naxals threatened to kill them if trains continued plying on the Masudan track.

The Naxals also torched station property in the incident - which took place late on Monday night.

The incident has affected the operation of trains on Bhagalpur-Kiul line.

A joint team of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have started the search operation to locate the abducted officers.

