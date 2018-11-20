The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018

India, All India

Uttar Pradesh: Man chops off wife's tongue over argument over dowry

Published : Nov 20, 2018, 9:42 am IST
The police have registered a case against the husband, Akash, who is the son of a police constable.

The woman said she was later treated at a local hospital, but was held captive by the accused's family for 10 days, before she was freed by her father. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
Kanpur: In a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh chopped off his wife's tongue over an argument over dowry. Following the incident the woman was allegedly held captive for 10 days before she was freed by her family from the house in Barra area of Kanpur district.

On Novermber 6, Akash chopped off the woman's tongue in a fit of rage over an argument over dowry, the FIR said. The woman said she was later treated at a local hospital, but was held captive by the accused's family for 10 days, before she was freed by her father on November 15, the complainant told police.  

The family has also alleged that police have not taken action against the accused as his father is a police officer. Following her complaint, the SSP ordered the arrest police to take immediate action against the accused.

