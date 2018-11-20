The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

India, All India

Congress joined hands with Pak, conspiring to defeat PM Modi: Uma Bharti

ANI
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 3:54 pm IST

This comes after Navjot Singh Sidhu said PM Modi was jealous of him as Pakistan PM did not invite him to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Union Minister Uma Bharti on Monday said launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and said that their leaders have joined hands with Pakistan in order to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Union Minister Uma Bharti on Monday said launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and said that their leaders have joined hands with Pakistan in order to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | PTI)

Damoh: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Union Minister Uma Bharti on Monday said launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and said that their leaders have joined hands with Pakistan in order to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"When India and Pakistan fought for Bangladesh, at that time being the leader of Opposition, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said in the Parliament that the Jana Sangh stands with (then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, Indian armed forces and the government because we have to defeat Pakistan," Ms Bharti said.

"But when India carried surgical strike, Congress leaders called our Army Chief 'gunda'. Congress leader went to Pakistan and said there that they have to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This means that they joined hands with Pakistan and are conspiring to defeat PM Modi," she added.

Uma Bharti's statement comes days after Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on over the weekend said that PM Modi was jealous of him as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not invite him to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

"Prime Minister Modi is jealous of me for obvious reasons. PM Modi did not receive the invitation from Imran Khan to attend his swearing-in ceremony," said Sidhu here while addressing media persons in Chhattisgarh.

Tags: uma bharti, narendra modi, imran khan, navjot singh sidhu, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Damoh

MOST POPULAR

1

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

2

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

3

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

4

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

5

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham