Congress joined hands with Pak, conspiring to defeat PM Modi: Uma Bharti

Damoh: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Union Minister Uma Bharti on Monday said launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and said that their leaders have joined hands with Pakistan in order to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"When India and Pakistan fought for Bangladesh, at that time being the leader of Opposition, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said in the Parliament that the Jana Sangh stands with (then Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi, Indian armed forces and the government because we have to defeat Pakistan," Ms Bharti said.

"But when India carried surgical strike, Congress leaders called our Army Chief 'gunda'. Congress leader went to Pakistan and said there that they have to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This means that they joined hands with Pakistan and are conspiring to defeat PM Modi," she added.

Uma Bharti's statement comes days after Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on over the weekend said that PM Modi was jealous of him as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not invite him to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

"Prime Minister Modi is jealous of me for obvious reasons. PM Modi did not receive the invitation from Imran Khan to attend his swearing-in ceremony," said Sidhu here while addressing media persons in Chhattisgarh.