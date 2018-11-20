The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, All India

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Second, final phase of voting for 72 seats begins

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 8:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 8:35 am IST

The second phase of polling is being held in 72 seats spread across 19 districts, out of the 90-member Assembly.

Of 72 seats, the polling for two constituencies- Amaamora and Modh is being held from 7 am to 3 pm while voting in the remainder of the constituencies will take place from 8 am to 5 pm. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Of 72 seats, the polling for two constituencies- Amaamora and Modh is being held from 7 am to 3 pm while voting in the remainder of the constituencies will take place from 8 am to 5 pm. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Raipur: The voting for the second and final phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections began on Tuesday.

The second phase of polling is being held in 72 seats spread across 19 districts, out of the 90-member Assembly. Of 72 seats, the polling for two constituencies- Amaamora and Modh is being held from 7 am to 3 pm while voting in the remainder of the constituencies will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.

Here are LIVE updates: 

08:10 am: Visuals from a polling booth in Ambikapur.

 

08:00 am: Voting for the second phase on 72 seats begins.

 

07:20 am: Visuals from a polling station in Bilaspur district's Pendra.

 

06:30 am: Visuals of various polling stations before the voting. 

 

 

06:20 am: Ahead of the voting, mock polling was conducted at a polling station in Surguja's Ambikapur.

 

Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were installed at all the polling centres.

Security has been tightened in the state with the deployment of over one lakh security personnel in lieu of Naxal attacks.

As many as 1,079 candidates, including 72 each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, are in the fray to test their fortune in the final phase. A total of 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.

The BJP, which is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in the state, has fielded several prominent faces including state Assembly speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal from the Kasdol seat and nine ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Rajesh Munat (Raipur City West), Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur), Bhaiyyalal Rajwade (Baikunthpur), Ramsevak Paikra (Pratappur), Punnulal Mohile (Mungeli), Prem Prakash Pandey (Bhilai Nagar), Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh) and Ajay Chandrakar (Kurud), and state chief Dharamlal Kaushik (Bilha).

The Congress, which is seeking to regain power in the state after 15 years, has key candidates like- Congress state chief Bhupesh Baghel (Patan), former Union minister Charandas Mahant (Shakti) and Leader of Opposition TS Singhdeo (Ambikapur).

The coalition between the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former state chief minister Ajit Jogi's new political outfit Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) in the poll-bound state has made the political slugfest even more interesting. Pendra seat is considered as the stronghold of Jogi, a former chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

In the final phase, polling is also being held in Kawardha constituency, the home city of incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh. Singh is a registered voter in Kawardha, but contests polls from Rajnandgaon seat.

In the first phase which took place on November 12, polling was held in 18 seats of eight districts, recording a voter turnout of 70 per cent.

In the 2013 assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 49 seats, Congress got 39, BSP and Independent got one seat each in the 90-member Assembly.

Tags: chhattisgarh assembly elections, ajit jogi, mayawati, raman singh
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham